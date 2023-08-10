A Scottish island distillery has launched a new whisky as part of its core range.
Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran has released the second edition of its core range Single Malts - The LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition.
It said the move "follows the huge success of the flagship Single Malt - The Kilmory Edition" which launched in June from the distiller which opened its doors in 2019.
The LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition, is the second expression from Lagg’s first core range.
The spirit of Corriecravie is matured initially in bourbon barrels before being finished in Oloroso sherry hogsheads sourced directly from producer Miguel Martin in Jerez, for around six months. It is bottled at 55% Vol, without chill filtration and with no added colouring.
The taste profile is described as slightly richer than the Kilmory expression, showing off a different side to the LAGG spirit, "bringing to the fore notes of sweeter spices and rich fruits".
For the LAGG Corriecravie edition, it used Concerto malted barley and water from the firm's own borehole.
It is distilled twice, at nearly twice the speed of Lochranza, in handmade copper pot stills.
Graham Omand, Lagg Distillery manager said: “I am delighted to announce the official release of our LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition, the second of our core range Single Malts that we are incredibly proud of and following the success from our flagship Single Malt, The Kilmory Edition.
"Today our LAGG Single Malts represent the spirit and respect for our land that the people here can’t wait to share with the wider world.”
Corriecravie is a small hamlet just to the northwest of their home village of Lagg.
Lagg Distillery is the sister of independently owned Lochranza Distillery which was established at the north end of the island in 1995.
Lagg Distillery also offers a range of tastings, tours and dining options for visitors and locals alike, as well as their gift shop where visitors can purchase the new LAGG Single Malts and a range of their exclusive whiskies.
Scottish tidal energy firm falls into administration
A Scottish renewables company which developed tidal energy systems has fallen into administration.
Edinburgh-based Sustainable Marine Energy, which was founded in 2012, sought to deliver clean, reliable, and predictable tidal energy, mainly for island and coastal communities.
New company rises from ashes of Fife seaweed venture
A new company has acquired the assets of a failed Scottish seaweed business and revealed plans for a major expansion of its processing facility in Fife.
Scottish start-up Seaweed Enterprises has retained seven jobs following its purchase of the assets of Mara Seaweed, which fell into administration in June.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here