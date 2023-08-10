Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran has released the second edition of its core range Single Malts - The LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition.

It said the move "follows the huge success of the flagship Single Malt - The Kilmory Edition" which launched in June from the distiller which opened its doors in 2019.

The LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition, is the second expression from Lagg’s first core range.

The spirit of Corriecravie is matured initially in bourbon barrels before being finished in Oloroso sherry hogsheads sourced directly from producer Miguel Martin in Jerez, for around six months. It is bottled at 55% Vol, without chill filtration and with no added colouring.

The taste profile is described as slightly richer than the Kilmory expression, showing off a different side to the LAGG spirit, "bringing to the fore notes of sweeter spices and rich fruits".

For the LAGG Corriecravie edition, it used Concerto malted barley and water from the firm's own borehole.

It is distilled twice, at nearly twice the speed of Lochranza, in handmade copper pot stills.

Graham Omand, Lagg Distillery manager said: “I am delighted to announce the official release of our LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition, the second of our core range Single Malts that we are incredibly proud of and following the success from our flagship Single Malt, The Kilmory Edition.

"Today our LAGG Single Malts represent the spirit and respect for our land that the people here can’t wait to share with the wider world.”

Corriecravie is a small hamlet just to the northwest of their home village of Lagg.

Lagg Distillery is the sister of independently owned Lochranza Distillery which was established at the north end of the island in 1995.

Lagg Distillery also offers a range of tastings, tours and dining options for visitors and locals alike, as well as their gift shop where visitors can purchase the new LAGG Single Malts and a range of their exclusive whiskies.

