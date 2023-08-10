Russ Fairman undertook the journey to raise funds and awareness for the work of Stella Maris, a global maritime charity which exists to support seafarers and fishers.

Formerly known as Apostleship of the Sea, Stella Maris was founded on the banks of the River Clyde when Glasgow had emerged as a major industrial city and the world’s largest shipbuilding centre.

The charity is the largest ship-visiting network in the world, carrying out 70,000 ship visits around the world each year.

This 2,136 nautical miles journey, which got underway in April in Southampton, steadily made its way around the UK and stopped at 50 ports before its climax in Portsmouth last month.

Those stops included Gravesend, Harwich, Grimsby before arriving in Scotland to take in Leith, Tayport, Stonehaven, Peterhead, Stornoway, Lochboisdale in the Outer Hebrides, Oban, Campbeltown and then Glasgow – the charity’s birthplace in 1920.

Russ, who led the pilgrimage on board the ‘Mintaka’, a 34ft sailboat, docked in Yorkhill Pontoon in Glasgow before joining up with supporters of the charity the next day for a service of celebration in St. Aloysius Church.

Russ Fairman sailing under the Erskine Bridge (Image: Stella Maris)

Russ reflected: “Glasgow was the major highlight for this pilgrimage. It was great just being back where it all began.

“The charity has a special connection with this wonderful city. It’s easy to see why it was founded here when you witness how supportive people are towards the mission, and consider the tremendous shipbuilding heritage.

“It was a joy to sail along the River Clyde and spend some time with so many special people. It is indeed a friendly city with a unique atmosphere.

“Through this endeavour, we can hopefully raise further the profile of Stella Maris and the wonderful work it does in helping the People of the Sea.”

The journey continued across to Ardglass in Northern Ireland before heading for Milford Haven in Wales and Plymouth prior to its arrival back in the south coast in Portsmouth.

The initiative was originally planned to take place in 2020 to mark the charity’s centenary.

For anyone interested in finding out more about Stella Maris or making a donation, please visit www.stellamaris.org.uk