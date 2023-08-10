A Southampton sailor has thanked the "special" people of Glasgow for taking him to their hearts - after berthing here recently as part of a 2.5 month-long sailing pilgrimage.
Russ Fairman undertook the journey to raise funds and awareness for the work of Stella Maris, a global maritime charity which exists to support seafarers and fishers.
Formerly known as Apostleship of the Sea, Stella Maris was founded on the banks of the River Clyde when Glasgow had emerged as a major industrial city and the world’s largest shipbuilding centre.
The charity is the largest ship-visiting network in the world, carrying out 70,000 ship visits around the world each year.
READ MORE: Tui hails return to profit but wildfire disruption comes at a cost
This 2,136 nautical miles journey, which got underway in April in Southampton, steadily made its way around the UK and stopped at 50 ports before its climax in Portsmouth last month.
Those stops included Gravesend, Harwich, Grimsby before arriving in Scotland to take in Leith, Tayport, Stonehaven, Peterhead, Stornoway, Lochboisdale in the Outer Hebrides, Oban, Campbeltown and then Glasgow – the charity’s birthplace in 1920.
Stella Maris, formerly known as Apostleship of the Sea, was founded on the banks of the River Clyde when Glasgow had emerged as a major industrial city and the world’s largest shipbuilding centre.
Russ, who led the pilgrimage on board the ‘Mintaka’, a 34ft sailboat, docked in Yorkhill Pontoon in Glasgow before joining up with supporters of the charity the next day for a service of celebration in St. Aloysius Church.
Russ reflected: “Glasgow was the major highlight for this pilgrimage. It was great just being back where it all began.
“The charity has a special connection with this wonderful city. It’s easy to see why it was founded here when you witness how supportive people are towards the mission, and consider the tremendous shipbuilding heritage.
“It was a joy to sail along the River Clyde and spend some time with so many special people. It is indeed a friendly city with a unique atmosphere.
“Through this endeavour, we can hopefully raise further the profile of Stella Maris and the wonderful work it does in helping the People of the Sea.”
The journey continued across to Ardglass in Northern Ireland before heading for Milford Haven in Wales and Plymouth prior to its arrival back in the south coast in Portsmouth.
The initiative was originally planned to take place in 2020 to mark the charity’s centenary.
For anyone interested in finding out more about Stella Maris or making a donation, please visit www.stellamaris.org.uk
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here