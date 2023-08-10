A former Scottish seaside amusement arcade is to go under the hammer with a guide price of £95,000-plus, with potential for demolition and redevelopment flagged.
Auction House Scotland, which will be conducting the sale of the Portpatrick property, flagged potential business and residential uses.
It said: “The commercial premises enjoys prime location adjacent to Portpatrick beach, with stunning views over the harbour, and could be well suited for a variety of uses, whether for a business or for redevelopment into residential property.”
Auction House Scotland added: “The property has had historic council approvals for demolition of the existing building, and for the development into two commercial units and two residential, which might appeal to a local builder or developer looking for their next project.”
The Portpatrick property will come up for sale at Auction House Scotland’s next in-room auction on September 13 at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow, with online bidding also available.
Auction House Scotland said: “Situated on South Crescent, the premises benefits from ample parking in the car park opposite and is just a few minutes’ walk from the village’s Main Street.”
Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “The quaint village of Portpartrick on Scotland’s scenic southwest coast is a popular tourist spot, so this commercial premises offers lots of potential for a business owner looking to set up shop.
"Equally, it could be developed into a wonderful home by the sea with fantastic views overlooking the harbour, with the local pubs, restaurants and amenities just a stone’s throw away.”
