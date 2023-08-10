The company will open The Terrace at Si! in Irvine on Friday August 18, following a £250,000 refurbishment.

The Terrace is based on the upper floor of Si!, above The Potting Shed, and will seat up to 110 people inside and 40 covers on the outdoor balcony.

Glasgow interior designer 3 Design Scotland led to refurbishment project, giving centre stage to foliage and trees in a bid to bring the “essence of the outdoors indoors”.

The Terrace and The Potting Shed at Si! are owned by the Simpson family, whose flagship venue is The Gailes Hotel & Spa, located on Marine Drive nearby.

Jack Simpson, who managed The Terrace development, said: “Following the success of The Potting Shed earlier this year, we can’t wait to open the doors to our additional upper floor restaurant The Terrace from Friday 18th August and help build our reputation as Ayrshire’s trendiest new social venue.

“This will be a social space for any time of the year, including a place to kick back in long summer evenings and a cosy atmosphere to socialise during the winter months.”

Mr Simpson added: “Our attentive and friendly staff will be at your service, so whether you're celebrating a special occasion, enjoying an intimate meal with loved ones, or simply unwinding after a busy day, The Terrace promises a warm welcome and delicious dining.

“We’re committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and are continually investing in our hotel and leisure facilities to make them the very best they can be.”