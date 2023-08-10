Glasgow Film Theatre has agreed a deal for Unite to represent its staff, in what the union claims is a first for Scotland’s cinema sector.
Unite Hospitality announced a recognition agreement with Glasgow Film Theatre this morning.
The agreement means front of house and cleaning staff at the independent cinema will be represented by Unite, which the union says will “formalise collective bargaining and negotiation on their pay and relevant workplace policies.”
Glasgow Film Theatre already pays employees the Real Living Wage, guarantees minimum hours and harmonised sick pay.
Allison Gardner, Glasgow Film Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to have finalised this agreement with Unite on behalf of our staff. The GFT recognises the benefits that an engaged staff, with collective voice, will bring to Glasgow Film as we continue to navigate challenging and uncertain times together as a team.”
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Following months of positive negotiations between our Unite reps and GFT management, we are delighted to agree collective bargaining at one of the country’s leading cultural institutions.
This is a landmark agreement which is already producing positive impacts on the jobs, pay and conditions of our members. The GFT is not only one of the best cinemas in the country to visit but also work for following this exciting development in the sector.”
Katie Mack will be the Unite Rep at GFT. She said: “We believe that it is crucial to have official recognition of our right to collectively bargain as a workforce, and we are pleased that Glasgow Film Theatre has chosen to respect our decision to organise with Unite the Union. This decision will help to ensure that we maintain a positive and respectful work environment moving forward.
