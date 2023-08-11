Neptune Energy is predicting production growth in the UK and Norway later this year as the $4.9 billion takeover of the oil and gas company progresses.
Neptune reported a slight increase in output and steady operating profits in the first six months of 2023 from assets spanning the Europe, North Africa, Indonesia and Australia. Furthermore, new project start-ups in the UK and Norway are on track to deliver "material" year-on-year production growth.
Set up in 2015 by former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw, Neptune announced last month that it had agreed a takeover deal for the majority of its operations.
Italy's Eni has agreed to buy the business for $2.6bn and Eni's Norwegian-listed subsidiary, Var Energy, will acquire Neptune's Norwegian business for $2.3bn. The business in Germany will continue to be owned and operated by existing Neptune shareholders as a standalone group.
READ MORE: Italy-based Eni buys Neptune Energy in $5bn deal
In an update accompanying yesterday's financial results, Neptune's board of directors led by chief executive Pete Jones said the deal looks "highly probable" to go ahead and is expected to conclude by the end of March. The company, which employs about 200 people between its headquarters in London and its North Sea base in Aberdeen, is currently owned by China Investment Corporation, funds advised by private equity players Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, and certain management owners.
“Neptune remains on track to deliver material year-on-year production growth, supported by project start-ups in Norway and the UK," Mr Jones said. "In the first half, we hit a major milestone in our new energy strategy, with the award of three CO2 appraisal and storage licences, meaning we now have licensed storage capacity for the equivalent emissions from our reserves portfolio.
“Commodity prices are likely to be increasingly volatile in the second half of the year, while the industry faces continued inflationary pressures in the supply chain. We remain focused on capital discipline and have re-phased some of our smaller development projects, our exploration programme and our decommissioning plans.”
READ MORE: Eni of Milan closes on $5bn deal to buy North Sea gas firm
Revenues at Neptune during the first six months of 2023 came in at $2.26bn, up from $2.06bn in the same period a year earlier. Total daily production averaged 140,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 132,300 previously.
Pre-tax profit held steady at $1.44bn but a 40% jump in taxation charges took post-tax profits to $303.9m, down from $761.1m in the first half of in 2022.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here