The family that has been serving up Gelato, authentic pasta dishes and fish teas for generations is to open a new food and drink venue in the east of the city.

Coia's Cafe has been given permission to use vacant space below a residential development in Dennistoun for a restaurant, champagne bar and delicatessen with outdoor seating.

The Home Group is building 250 flats for mid-market rent on the corner of Duke Street and Bellgrove Street.

The Coia family were approached by the developer and planners with the idea they could become a focal point of the project.

The plans include a life-size bronze statue of Nicky Coia to honour "one of the key figures in Dennistoun’s history".

Mr Coia, who died seven years ago at the age of 84 and his wife Ena took over the business in the 1950s before passing on ownership to son Alfredo and his wife Antonia Coia in the 1980s.

Carlo Coia, the fourth generation of the family to run the business, said he was "over the moon" that the plans will now become reality and honour his "nonno".

He said: "They very much approached us. My father probably wouldn't have taken the project on but the way I set the business up was for expansion.

"My dad's father was a huge part of the business and we wanted to dedicate a monument to him.

"It's a nice tribute for the family but a lot of people have had a long-lasting relationship with my family in the east end of Glasgow and I think it will mean a lot to other people as well."

A mezzanine cocktail and champagne bar serving antipasti food is planned.

"This one is more of a casual dining experience than what we are doing in the existing cafe," said Mr Coia.

"It will cater for all but I can see it being an attraction for the younger generation.

"Over the years I realised that my current business is trying to cater for a lot of people.

"I wanted to create something that was a bit more high-end for the east end of Glasgow because I feel as if there is a lack there.

"I feel as though people are getting pushed out of the city centre a bit more.

"They are trying the east end and the area is becoming a lot more residential."

Mr Coia said he hopes to get the keys to the building by the end of September with an anticipated opening date in the early months of 2024.

Before opening in 1928, shop-fitter Carmine ‘Charlie’ Coia was just another businessman looking to earn an honest living when he and his wife Amalia came to Scotland from Filiano, Italy.

Charlie ran his own firm with his brother-in-law while Amalia decided she wanted to bring her taste of Italy to the city.

What began as a small shop on Duke Street selling homemade ices and juice slowly grew into a much-loved restaurant serving a dynamic menu of steak pies, pasta, pizza, fish teas and more.

Each generation of the Coia family brought something new and exciting to the fray.

Charlie’s son Nicky took over in the 1950s and turned it into a more established confectioner with more chocolates and sweets

Nicky’s son Alfredo trained as a chef and he and his wife helped to develop the site next door to expand Coia’s into a bigger space to serve hot food.