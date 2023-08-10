Nicola Sturgeon has revealed she has already started work on her memoir and found it “very therapeutic”, and suggested she could now become a full-time author.
The former first minister said she intended to “see out” the parliamentary term until the 2026 election, but did not commit herself to staying at Holyrood beyond that.
Earlier this week, it emerged Ms Sturgeon had signed a deal to bring out a memoir in 2025 after a nine-way auction by publishers brought her a reported six-figure advance.
Speaking on the Edinburgh Fringe to broadcaster Iain Dale, Ms Sturgeon said she was finding the act of writing helpful as she adjusted to life after Bute House and coped with the “traumatic” fallout from the police probe into the SNP’s finances.
Read more: Nicola Sturgeon says Alex Salmond 'not somebody I want in my life'
Both she and her husband, the former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, have been arrested and released without charge since she resigned as FM in February.
Detectives are investigating whether £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically to fight a second referendum campaign was spent on other things.
Ms Sturgeon said: “I am writing a memoir. Ever since I was a wee girl I’ve always loved books and I’ve had this ambition to write a book. I’ve never known whether I would.
“The last few years, I‘ve always thought, when eventually I’m out of this job I will write - I always think memoir is too grand a term - I will write it all down, for therapy apart from anything else.
“And I’ve started that process and it is proving to be very therapeutic. I intend to cover all of the key events that I’ve lived through, that I’ve experienced, that I’ve been part of.
“Of course that will include more recent things as well as things further back in the past, and then we’ll see if anybody wants to read it.”
Asked what she might have done if she hadn’t entered politics, she said she had considered journalism like her late uncle, but now wanted to write.
“I always wanted to write books and maybe that’s what I will do for the rest of my life.”
Ms Sturgeon regularly hosted events at the Edinburgh International Book Festival when FM, while Zoom calls in the pandemic revealed her home’s walls are covered in books.
One of her close friends is the crime writer Val McDermid.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel