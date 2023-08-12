By Stuart Paterson
There is a common misconception that the UK stock market is inextricably linked to the UK economy. However, there are a few facts that potentially dispel that myth.
The UK economy has undoubtedly struggled against a backdrop of high and persistent inflation, labour shortages compounded by Brexit, union strikes, political turbulence, and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks. Looking at the most recent CPI readings, the UK reported 7.9% year-on-year inflation number, Germany 6.2%, France 5.0%, and the US 3.0%.
In order to try to combat this stubborn inflationary backdrop, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, surprised the market in June with a 0.5% increase to interest rates.
The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also pledged to cut spending and borrowing as the Government and the Bank of England work in tandem to bring inflation down. Concerns around the mortgage market remain elevated with the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate currently pricing 6.66%, a 15-year high.
With the context of the above, one might naturally assume that the UK stock market would have painted an equally bleak picture, yet recent performance has been robust. Over 2021 and 2022, the FTSE All Share Index outperformed the MSCI All Country World Index by 9.5% in sterling terms, returning 18.3% and 0.3% respectively.
Part of the reason for this is that the FTSE, the index of the UK’s top companies, contains some of the most global companies in the world. In particular, the top 100 companies by market capitalisation derive around 80% of their revenues from international sources, and, in the case of the next 250 companies, this is circa 60%.
A large proportion of these revenues come from the US. It is more important for these companies that the global economy, rather than UK economy, is doing well.
When you look at those stocks that might rely more heavily on a robust domestic environment for a moment, encouraging signs emerge.
Three underlying trends that have been driving inflation – external supply shocks, excessive fiscal and monetary policy stimulus, and labour shortages – have all started to reverse.
Producer prices are normalising amid lower energy prices and a pick-up of corporate investment. Both monetary and fiscal policies, viewed as a proxy for demand, are tight and constraining spending growth.
The labour market is showing early signs of slack with unemployment rising and vacancies coming down. The combined effect should ease inflationary pressures to the benefit of the economy.
So why is the UK still so unloved and under-owned? Part is due to the conflation of the UK economy and the UK stock market.
But it is also in part due to the construct of the index, which has a larger exposure to energy, financial services and materials and less exposure to “growthier” areas of the market such as AI and tech more broadly.
But when looking a little closer, one can actually get exposure to the trends of AI, renewable energy and digitalisation, all through the UK market and potentially in a less volatile manner.
The UK market is also diverse, both by sector and investment style, valuations are cheap relative to global peers and the macroeconomic picture is improving.
The UK offers a very healthy dividend with the FTSE 100 yielding 4.1% and well covered by earnings at just over 2x. This compares favourably to Europe yielding 3.1%, Emerging Markets 3.2% and the US 1.5%.
The UK should not be ignored.
Stuart Paterson is executive director at Julius Baer International
