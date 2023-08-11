Persimmon has cut around 300 jobs, reported a drop in revenue and profits, and signalled plans to make a further £25 million in savings.
The company revealed a fall in revenue to £1.2 billion as it sold considerably fewer houses during the first six months of the year, set against £1.7bn over the same period the year before.
The housebuilder, which has sites across Scotland, said it completed 4,249 new homes over the period, a reduction from 6,652 in the same time frame a year ago, “reflecting the lower forward order book coming into the year following the market challenges after last autumn's 'mini-Budget'”.
Pre-tax profit fell by around two-thirds to £151m. However, the firm stuck to its target and forecast.
READ MORE: Analysis: Sunak interest rates crisis
Dean Finch, Persimmon chief executive, said: “Against a backdrop of higher mortgage rates, the removal of Help to Buy and significant market uncertainty, Persimmon has delivered a robust sales rate excluding bulk sales while growing the private average selling price in our forward order book and also securing cost savings.
"We are on track to deliver profit expectations for the year and are building a platform for future growth."
He also said: "With the historic under-supply of homes the longer term outlook for housing remains positive. Persimmon has a proven track record of delivering strong returns through the cycle.”
The firm is also reviewing its sub-contractor pricing "on a more frequent basis to identify opportunities to secure increased savings".
READ MORE: Housebuilder to cut jobs and build fewer houses
It said: "We are actively retendering sites to identify savings. Just as we absorbed many price increases from sub-contractors in recent years, so we need to share the cost pressures in this new challenging environment."
Persimmon also said that "further reviews are ongoing and we are targeting £25m annualised saving".
Andy Murphy, director at Edison Group, said the report “underscores the challenging landscape of Britain's housing sector”.
He said: “The persistent inflation has led the Bank of England to sustain a run of interest rate hikes since December 2021, consequently dampening mortgage affordability and causing subdued demand.”
READ MORE: Plan for 250 homes lodged with council
He also said: “Despite the significant drop in underlying operating profit to £152.2m from £440.7m, the FTSE 100 firm's annual profit is expected to be in line with the median analysts' consensus of £348m.
“While Persimmon anticipates ongoing market volatility and affordability challenges, they have reassuringly reiterated their home build target of 9,000 for this fiscal year. It's an indication of resilience, but also a sign that the housing sector may continue to grapple with these issues in the near term."
Persimmon said it has a current forward sales position of £1.6bn, which is 30% lower year on year and set against £2.2bn.
Oli Creasey, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the results were “as expected”.
He described the order book as “steady” at £1.6bn. “Given the fall in volumes vs 2022, the company’s operating margin has been hit, almost halving to 14%.”
Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, also pointed to the source of the slowdown.
She said: “Last year’s mini-Budget sent shockwaves through the entire housing industry and its impact is clear to see in Persimmon’s results …”
Ms Palmer also said: “Britain is suffering from a structural housing shortage, with simply not enough new properties being built. That means that the long-term future of the Persimmon is strong, despite the current difficulties caused by soaring mortgage costs.”
Persimmon also said it has identified a further seven buildings that need to have cladding removed or other fire safety work after the Grenfell fire highlighted the need for change.
Persimmon set aside £275m last year in order to support leaseholders in buildings it had constructed to remove combustible cladding.
Similar cladding, which is put on the outside of a building, was widely blamed for the rapid spread of the fire at Grenfell Tower in London in 2017, which killed 72 people.
Developers, including Persimmon, have signed deals with the Government that oblige them to make buildings safer.
Shares in Persimmon closed up 25p, or 2.23%, at 1,148.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here