The collision took place on George Street around 10.50pm on Saturday.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he passed away.

He has been named as Christopher Hanton from the Chryston area of the city.

His family have issued the following statement: “Chris was a devoted and dedicated husband to Lynne and loving father to Zak with many friends and family. We are all truly devastated.”

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A further report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Sarah-Jane Finnigan said: “At this time, our thoughts are with Christopher’s family and friends. We would like to request that their privacy is respected, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.”