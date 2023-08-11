An “outstanding” family-owned guest house in a 300-year-old former manse has been brought to market.
Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the sale of the freehold of the Mansewood Country House at Lochearnhead, said to be one of the finest examples of its kind and set in a “sought-after and picturesque” location.
The property has six ensuite individually styled letting bedrooms, a guests’ lounge with wood burner, residents bar with adjoining snug conservatory, dining room, and a two-bedroom self-catering lodge located in the grounds.
It also has “expansive, family-sized” four-apartment owners’ accommodation and is described as “an outstanding lifestyle business in a premier honeypot trading location”.
The agent said: “At present the property trades as a well performing guest house offering bed and breakfast as well as evening meals for residents only.
“Our clients relocated to this attractive part of Highland Perthshire in 2021 and have spent the last two years sympathetically updating the property and modernising the business. Family reasons at this stage dictate that our clients return south.
“There are six en-suite letting bedrooms in the house currently set as one twin, two standard doubles, two king sized and one super king."
It added: “All rooms are individually decorated and finished to a very high standard. At present only five rooms are used for letting purposes.”
Cornerstone Business Agents also said: “This handsome former manse stone property dates back nearly 300 years.
“Accommodation is over two floors and care has been taken when modernising the property to ensure that its full character has been retained.”
The property sits on “an important tourist route”, the agent said, adding: “The location benefits those who wish to enjoy all that living in a spectacular rural setting offers, whilst retaining a close link to the Central Belt of Scotland.
"Lochearnhead is remarkably well connected via the A84 and the A85.”
The freehold is offered at a guide price of £525,000.
