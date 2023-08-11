A second victim of a climbing tragedy which cost the lives of three hikers in Glencoe has been named locally as mountaineering guide Dave Fowler.
Mr Fowler died falling from the Aonach Eagach ridge alongside two of his clients - Graham Cox, 60, from Southport, Merseyside - and a 64-year-old woman.
The trio are believed to have been roped together as they crossed the rocky peak, which often requires climbers to scramble on their hands and knees.
The deaths are the worst summertime mountain accident in Scotland for many years.
Mr Fowler had been taking the pair in a guided traverse, which can take up to nine hours.
He was originally from Llanberis, in Gwynedd, Wales, where he climbed as a youngster with his father, brother and school friends. He moved to Scotland in 2005.
The experienced instructor was a director of West Coast Mountain Guides, which said it was now unable to fulfil bookings ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.
Former customers shared memories of guided trips with him on social media, with one writing: “You pushed me beyond my comfort zone, built up my confidence to make me believe in my own abilities in the mountains.”
Tributes have also been paid to Graham Cox following the tragedy.
David Cox
A statement from his family said: "Graham Cox was a much-loved husband, father, son and brother.
"He is remembered by all as the kindest, loveliest man. The family is devastated by his loss and request privacy at this time."
Rescuers have spoken of the challenges recovering the bodies after they were reported overdue from the ridge on Saturday night.
Police have not officially released the trio's names as the families have requested privacy.
Due to darkness and the mountainous terrain, rescuers had to return in daylight to recover the bodies. Two Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team volunteers reached them early on Sunday.
Rescuers in the dark (Pic: Glencoe MRT)
Several groups of volunteers from Glencoe MRT ascended the ridge, and Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, called R151, was also called out.
Police have said weather conditions were difficult at the time, due to mist and fog.
A spokesman for Glencoe MRT posted on Social media: “In the small hours of the morning two volunteers found the three casualties who were unfortunately confirmed deceased at that time.
“Due to the darkness and the terrain, R151 was unable to winch the casualties at this point.
“The difficult decision was made to leave the three where they were.”
Later on Sunday morning, Prestwick-based coastguard helicopter R199 flew Glencoe team members to a site close to the casualties.
The spokesman said: “All three were then stretchered by Glencoe Mountain Rescue members to a spot that was safe for R199 to winch from.
“A team of RAF mountain rescue kindly volunteered to be on stand by in case the helicopter was unavailable.”
He added: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased at this time.”
Glencoe MRT in the morning
Glencoe MRT thanked the coastguard crews for their assistance.
Police Scotland was alerted to concerns about the climbers at about 9.05pm on Saturday.
The deaths have been reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).
A COPFS spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of a 64-year-old woman and two men aged 39 and 60 in Glencoe on 6 August.
“The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”
