The Scottish Government is funding a £116m project to link the town to the main rail network for the first time in over five decades.

The project is planned to be completed by the spring of 2024, and planning permission has now been secured for one of two new stations.

Leven station will boast 205m island platforms and a pebble styled pavilion area as the entrance to the new station.

Another new station at Cameron Bridge is also included in the project.

Located next to Leven leisure centre, the station will have easy access to connecting bus services and all existing active travel routes.

It will have 133 car parking spaces with provision for EV charging and cycle storage and there will be ‘blue badge’ accessible parking spaces.

Joe Mulvenna, programme manager for Network Rail said: “Securing planning permission for Leven station is another step in the right direction for the project. It takes us closer to getting the full station development built and opened for public use.

“While there are conditions attached to the planning consent, these come as no surprise to us, and we are busy working through these with Fife Council so we can proceed as planned with the work.

“Every step forward is exciting, but the award of planning consent is a milestone that moves us ever closer to opening the rail link for the people of Fife."