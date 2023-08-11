A distillery introducing whisky-making 171 years after a historic namesake brand closed has launched a new limited edition run.
Stirling Distillery said its limited edition Cambusbarron whisky has been re-casked from a 2020 new-make lowland whisky and housed in the distillery’s bonded warehouse since 2021.
It was decanted and split into three different quarter casks in January of 2023.
There are 50 bottles available from this latest cask and stock is extremely limited.
It said that, since the distillery launched its Sons of Scotland independent bottling range in 2020, “this is the first time the distillery has had the opportunity to re-cask liquid and demand has been high”.
The new Cambusbarron and Stoneywood whisky ranges from the Sons of Scotland collection are described as a step change in the whisky offered by the distillery.
They highlight the move from the distillery away from purely gin production into the world of whisky.
With new-make whisky production beginning, the distillery is bringing whisky back to the city for the first time since the original Stirling Distillery closed its doors in 1852.
Cameron McCann, distillery co-founder, said: “Whenever you have a whisky in your hand, you’re holding a story in a glass. With our Sons of Scotland range, this is no exception. We carefully selected casks full of history and flavour.”
Irn-Bru supplies 'under threat' as drivers strike
A union has warned that Irn-Bru supplies could be disrupted as drivers walk out in a dispute over pay.
Trucker and shunter drivers represented by Unite took strike action on Friday at AG Barr’s production and distribution centre in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.
