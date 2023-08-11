Rennie Donaldson, previously chief operating officer at the Guardbridge-based distiller, has has been named chief executive to grow international sales and lead the rebranding of Eden Mill's portfolio of gins and whiskies. He will report to Eden Mill chair Stella Morse, who has held senior executive positions at Scottish & Newcastle, Edrington, and C&C Group.

Ms Morse was also previously chief financial officer of Edinburgh investment firm Inverleith, which took a majority stake in Eden Mill in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum. Her appointment as chair of Eden Mill was announced the following month.

Following the announcement of Mr Donaldson's promotion, a spokesperson for Eden Mill said that Mr Miller has left the business.

"We can confirm that Paul Miller has resigned his role as a director of Eden Mill in order to focus on other personal interests outside of the company," the spokesperson said.

"The board would like to thank Paul, as founder of Eden Mill, for his significant contribution to building the foundations of the gin and whisky brand, which has gained a strong reputation within the industry. We wish Paul well for the future and we look forward to continuing the legacy with the exciting future plans for the brand."

Mr Miller set up the business in 2012 with co-founder Tony Kelly. Mr Miller has been in the drinks industry for more than three decades, working for International Distillers & Vintners before it became part of Diageo, Glenmorangie, and Molson Coors.

Before joining Eden Mill as chief operating officer in February 2022, Mr Donaldson was head of corporate development at Glasgow-based family-owned spirits business William Grant & Sons. He began his career as a chartered accountant and has also worked as group financial controller at Scottish spirits group Edrington, owner of The Macallan and Famous Grouse brands.

“Its an exciting time for Eden Mill and I'm delighted to lead the business forward and deliver our plans for international brand growth as well as opening of our new distillery in St Andrews,” Mr Donaldson said.

Rennie Donaldson (Image: Eden Mill)

“I have spent eleven years of my career working for two of Scotland’s most notable spirits businesses and bring with me a personal ambition to secure Eden Mill’s successful future offering premium Scottish gin and single malt whisky brands to the global market."

Ms Morse said: “There is nobody better or more experienced to lead Eden Mill’s future growth and success than Rennie Donaldson and I am delighted to announce his new position of CEO at such an exciting and pertinent time for the business.

“As work continues on our new iconic distillery and visitor centre in St Andrews, the executive leadership team, led by Rennie will support our commercial growth with a drive to reposition and premiumise Eden Mill’s portfolio within the Scotch whisky and gin category, driving international distribution and building our reputation particularly within the US and Asian markets, to ensure Eden Mill is recognised alongside other premium Scottish spirits producers.”