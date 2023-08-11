Mr MacNeil was suspended from the party’s Westminster group last month after reportedly clashing with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.

He then turned his back on the party saying he would not rejoin the group until its conference in October.

But now he says he has been expelled as a ‘rank and file’ member of the party after almost 20 years as a politician.

Mr MacNeil, 53, has represented the Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) constituency since 2005.

Asked by The Herald this morning if he would stand as an independent or as a candidate for Alba, he hinted at the prospect of a return to the SNP under a new leader should the party be defeated at the upcoming Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

"I will stand - who knows what will happen with the SNP...might be wisdom and a change after what will be a debacle in Rutherglen," he told The Herald.

Should Mr MacNeil stand as an independent or for Alba, the move would put pressure on support for the SNP which is also facing a challenge from Labour in Na h-Eileanan an Iar.