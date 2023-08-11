A survey by charity Age Scotland found that 39% of over-65s in Scotland are living in fuel poverty this year, compared to 19% in 2021.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the survey spoke to over 1,100 people in Scotland over the age of 50, and found that more than four in 10 of them live in fuel poverty.

The most affected group were those between the ages of 55-64, with half of these households reporting difficulty in affording to heat their home.

Age Scotland is now calling on the creation of a one-stop energy efficiency advice service to be created to make it easier for people living in fuel poverty to know where to access help and support.

Read more: Harvie calls for UK action so heat pumps lead to lower energy bills

Age Scotland interim chief executive, Katherine Crawford, said: “These results lay bare the shocking impact rising energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis are having on older people.

“We cannot allow a situation where older people are putting their health at risk by failing to heat their homes adequately.”

Another issue covered in the survey was the suitability of people’s homes going forward. 60% of respondents did not believe or were unsure whether their homes would be able to adequately serve their needs in the coming ten years.

Reasons behind the older peoples’ concerns for their home’s suitability were the cost of heating, lack of accessibility and distance from friends and relatives.

Age Scotland called on the Scottish Government and local councils to prioritise and increase the delivery of more accessible homes for older people, to address what it calls a "growing problem" of Scottish pensioners living in unsuitable housing.

It also calls on home adaptation servives to be improved and promoted more to elderly people, and for authorities to better understand the needs of elderly when developing future local housing strategies.

Read more: Housebuilder Persimmon axes 300 jobs and plans £25m in cuts

Crawford said: “It is vital that age-friendly, accessible housing is delivered for those in need, taking into account the type of housing older people want and ensuring that they are part of local communities with easy access to medical services, shops and places to meet with friends.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said the Scottish Government “recognises the issues raised and is working to improve them”.

He stated: “Our priority is to do everything we can to help those worst affected by high energy bills which is why we tripled the Fuel Insecurity Fund from £10 million to £30 million.

“Older people should have choice, dignity and freedom to access suitable homes, built or adapted so they can participate as full and equal citizens.

“We are taking steps to ensure older people can find housing that meets their needs by increasing the supply of accessible and adapted homes and improving choice.

“We plan to introduce a new Scottish Accessible Homes Standard and launched a consultation on June 29, which will seek views from stakeholders including older people on how we can future-proof new homes by building in accessibility and adaptability from the start.

“This will ensure older people have an increased range of housing options and reduce the need to make costly changes to homes as their needs change.

“We are also taking forward a review of the current housing adaptations system, due to conclude this year."