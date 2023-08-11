THE value of Scottish salmon exports leapt by more than nine per cent in the first half of the year, figures released today show.
Major growth in Asian and American markets have been cited as exports worth £306 million were recorded between January and June.
Sales to the US, China, Poland, and Taiwan saw the largest increases by value, the figures from Salmon Scotland show, while there was also “huge” percentage growth in the Netherlands, Singapore, Japanese, and Spanish markets.
France remains the most lucrative export destination for salmon farmed in Scotland, despite a 5% drop in sales to £136m in the first half. This decline was offset by the wider growth in global demand, Salmon Scotland said.
The organisation’s analysis of figures from HMRC show the value of exports to the US increased by 10% in the first half, compared with the same period in 2022, at £77m. Exports to Poland rose by 48% to £17m, exports to China grew by 57% to £12m, and sales to Taiwan and the Netherlands were each worth £9m, following increases of 174% and 114% respectively in the first half of the year.
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “The first half of the year has been another period of incredible success for Scottish salmon, reflecting the hard work and dedication of our farmers and the growing demand internationally for our nutritious fish.
“Grown sustainably in the waters off our west coast, with animal welfare a top priority for farmers and vets, the quality of Scottish salmon is recognised worldwide which is why it is the UK’s top food export.
“As well as providing hundreds of millions of pounds for the UK economy and creating thousands of jobs, Scottish salmon also ensures that remote coastal communities can thrive.
“Both the UK and Scottish governments rightly recognise the potential for continued sustainable growth, so that Scotland can lead the world in the blue economy and grow one of the most nutritious foods we can eat.
“While we face the same challenges as many sectors – including too much red tape, labour shortages, housing supply issues and the impact of climate change – the extraordinary success of our sector is something to be incredibly proud of.”
