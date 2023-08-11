The Old Forge is located in the village of Inverie on the Knoydart Peninsula in Lochaber on the west coast of Scotland.

Customers have to hike 18-miles through the Highlands for a pint - or make a seven mile sea crossing from Mallaig.

The boozer, which dates back to the 1700s, was bought under community ownership in March last year after it was ran by its previous owner for nine years.

The pub then closed in January for a complete refurbishment.

Works overran by several months but once the team announced the pub would open on Friday August 4, locals lined up outside to show their support.

Stephanie Harris, 34, the business development manager of The Old Forge Community Benefit Society, said: "Reopening was all a bit of a blur.

''Our goal was always to open last weekend but we weren't sure it was going to happen.

"It came down to the wire. One 3pm on Friday we finally had everything in place.

''We posted on social media that we would be opening tonight and within an hour people were waiting outside.

"Within half-an-hour of opening the place was absolutely packed.

''A lot of people hadn't seen it at all for months so it was a huge change and a great night."

Locals set up The Old Forge Community Benefit Society and raised over £1million through crowdfunding and grants.

The money was used to both purchase and refurbish the old building.

They kept the pub open for their first summer season - serving drinks only - before refurbishment began at the start of the year.

A team of locals carried out most of the refurbishment work, which involved re-insulating the property, installing new windows, electrics and heating systems.

Stephanie said: "The refurbishment ended up taking a lot longer than we thought it would.

"We closed down in January and essentially stripped it back to four walls. It was a complete overhaul of everything.

"The original stone cottage building has stayed but we had to knock down the extension that runs along the back and start again.

"The building wasn't energy efficient at all so that was our main focus. We upgraded the heating, got new windows and insulated the loft space.

"We rejigged the design inside and got new everything to make it comfortable."

Stephanie hopes the pubs new refurbishment will secure it's future and the future of their community.

They are only serving drinks for the first few weeks of opening but hope to start serving food by the end of the month.

She said: "We're such a small community and the pub plays so many different roles. It's not just a place to come and have a drink - it's a neutral hub.

"It's success or failure has a huge impact on everyone in the community - economically and emotionally."