Ralph Brown was performing at Waverley Bar on St Mary’s Street when someone entered with what appeared to be a firearm.

The Edinburgh Evening News states that the gun was later found to be a replica or a BB gun, but that customers ran for the door convinced it was real.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a disturbance at an event at premises on St Mary’s Street in Edinburgh around 10.30pm on Wednesday, 9 August.

“No one was injured and a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has been charged and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 10 August.”

Mr Brown wrote on social media: "Wild show last night! Night off tonight and back on stage tomorrow!"