The cottage is located in the settlement of Rapness at the southern tip of the island of Westray.

Auction House Scotland said the one-acre plot of land with run-down stone buildings "offers a unique opportunity for a potential buyer willing to take on a project on one of Scotland’s most remote islands".

The cottage within the plot has mains electricity and water but still requires a full program of renovation.

The plot is being sold with approved planning in place along with an accepted building warrant, with plans showing an open plan living room/kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and entrance porch.

The plot for development at Hillside, Rapness is due to go under the hammer on September at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction on September 13 at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow.

The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.