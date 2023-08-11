The Articulate Cultural Trust has started work on the next phase of Artivism (Art + Artivism): The Gable End Edition.

The multi-site development of five murals in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Aberdeen, explore and illustrate the shifting social and cultural landscape through the eyes of inspiring young people at the margin.

Once all five murals are completed in 2024, a digital version of the mural trail will be available online with images and videos explaining them.

The first three murals have been completed in Kilmarnock, Dundee and Glasgow.

The Glasgow mural, located at the University of Strathclyde campus on Cathedral Street, has been endorsed by the university, which has a strong programme of support for care experienced learners including mentoring, financial support, accommodation and access to counselling.

Stephanie McKendry, Head of Widening Access, Strathclyde University, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work in partnership with the Articulate Cultural Trust with the delivery of the mural. It is testament to the great work they do supporting the talent and potential of care experienced young people.

"It is wonderful to be showcasing their original work and ideas on our campus and inclusion in the Glasgow Mural Trail for the city to enjoy. We are committed to supporting care experienced young people into positive pathways including higher education."

As the first project of its kind in the UK, the inter-connected murals will provide a much needed opportunity for care experienced young Scots to develop new skills, amplify their voice and participate in a large-scale, highly public project that openly challenges the stigma and discrimination often surrounding social care.

The project invites care experienced young people to participate in street and mural artist residencies for a minimum of twelve weeks.

They work closely with them to help shape ideas, hone visual stories and offer work experience and practical skills as part of a formal creative learning programme.

Laura Frood, Producer and Gable End Project Lead, Articulate, said: “We are thrilled to have completed three of the five murals and see the commentary across the Scottish towns and cities beginning to take shape.

“The young people have approached the opportunity with maturity, curiosity and a sense of fun. We know that individually and collectively the murals will help communities think differently about the skills, talents, interests and aspirations of care experienced young Scots.”

Aberdeen and Edinburgh are next on the list with murals being designed and then installed by the end of summer 2023 and in spring 2024.