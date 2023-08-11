A new ‘first of its kind’ initiative has been launched to unite care experienced young people across Scotland through mural, street and graffiti art.
The Articulate Cultural Trust has started work on the next phase of Artivism (Art + Artivism): The Gable End Edition.
The multi-site development of five murals in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Aberdeen, explore and illustrate the shifting social and cultural landscape through the eyes of inspiring young people at the margin.
Once all five murals are completed in 2024, a digital version of the mural trail will be available online with images and videos explaining them.
READ MORE: Glasgow's attitude to graffiti should be changed by Banksy
The first three murals have been completed in Kilmarnock, Dundee and Glasgow.
The Glasgow mural, located at the University of Strathclyde campus on Cathedral Street, has been endorsed by the university, which has a strong programme of support for care experienced learners including mentoring, financial support, accommodation and access to counselling.
Stephanie McKendry, Head of Widening Access, Strathclyde University, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work in partnership with the Articulate Cultural Trust with the delivery of the mural. It is testament to the great work they do supporting the talent and potential of care experienced young people.
"It is wonderful to be showcasing their original work and ideas on our campus and inclusion in the Glasgow Mural Trail for the city to enjoy. We are committed to supporting care experienced young people into positive pathways including higher education."
A huge labour of love in Glasgow city centre!— Articulate Cultural Trust (@TrustCultural) August 6, 2023
So proud of everything our young people, artists, partners, funders and the best charity team in Scotland achieve every day …#KeepThePromise https://t.co/HTeYOKYdFX
As the first project of its kind in the UK, the inter-connected murals will provide a much needed opportunity for care experienced young Scots to develop new skills, amplify their voice and participate in a large-scale, highly public project that openly challenges the stigma and discrimination often surrounding social care.
The project invites care experienced young people to participate in street and mural artist residencies for a minimum of twelve weeks.
They work closely with them to help shape ideas, hone visual stories and offer work experience and practical skills as part of a formal creative learning programme.
Laura Frood, Producer and Gable End Project Lead, Articulate, said: “We are thrilled to have completed three of the five murals and see the commentary across the Scottish towns and cities beginning to take shape.
“The young people have approached the opportunity with maturity, curiosity and a sense of fun. We know that individually and collectively the murals will help communities think differently about the skills, talents, interests and aspirations of care experienced young Scots.”
Aberdeen and Edinburgh are next on the list with murals being designed and then installed by the end of summer 2023 and in spring 2024.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here