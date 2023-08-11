The Glenfinnan House Hotel on the shore of Loch Shiel is due to re-open in May of next year under the management of Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI), a specialist in luxury hospitality with a number of Scottish properties such as Crossbasket Castle near Glasgow and Greywalls Hotel in Muirfield.

In addition to its proximity to the viaduct, the hotel also offers views to Ben Nevis and the National Trust for Scotland monument to Bonnie Prince Charlie. The refurbishment includes plans to renovate the 18th century property's 14 bedrooms, along with a new bar and restaurant concept.

READ MORE: Crossbasket Castle: Luxury Scottish hotel in £15m expansion

ICMI said it further plans to create a rural space for lochside food stalls displaying local produce catering to tourists and travellers during Highland road trips.

“I am thrilled to partner with ICMI and enable the continuation of Glenfinnan House Hotel’s 50-plus years’ journey of celebrating Highland hospitality," owner Jane MacFarlane said.

"Thanks to ICMI expertise we will bring Glenfinnan House into a new chapter where we are open all year round, and we look forward to welcoming people from around the world while remaining a go-to place for the local community.”

The Glenfinnan viaduct (Image: PA)

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI, said the group was "delighted" to add the venue to its portfolio of properties.

"The MacFarlane Glasow’s vision, combined with our passion for high standards and excellent customer service, will be a fantastic combination," he added. "We can’t wait for the partnership to develop.”

ICMI was founded more than a decade ago by the senior management of Inverlochy Castle, one of Scotland’s most renowned small luxury hotels, to provide consulting and management services to the hotel and hospitality industries. Its protfolio now includes nine Scottish properties as well as Hotel Telegraph in Singapore and The Liming in Bequia, the largest island in the Grenadines.