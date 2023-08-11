HUMZA Yousaf has defended the expulsion of MP Angus MacNeil from the SNP, saying the party’s politicians can’t “pick and choose” whether to be in it.
The Western Isles MP was initially suspended from the party's Westminster group for a week in July after clashing with chief whip Brendan O'Hara.
He then refused to rejoin and said he would sit as an independent MP until October, calling the party “clueless” about independence for good measure.
The party's SNP conduct committee last night discussed his case and Mr MacNeil, 53, later tweeted saying he has been expelled after being an SNP MP since 2005.
He tweeted the news using a kangaroo emoji to refer to the committee as a kangaroo court.
READ MNORE: Humza Yousaf admits SNP police probe damaging party on the doorstep
He wrote: “The Summer of Member Expulsion has indeed come to pass.
“As I have been expelled as a rank & file SNP member by a ‘member conduct committee.’
“]I didn't leave the SNP - the SNP have left me. I wish they were as bothered about independence as they are about me.”
Speaking to broadcaster Iain Dale at the All Talk show on the Edinburgh Fringe, Mr Yousaf was asked whether expulsion had been the right move.
He said: “I don’t understand this point about ‘the SNP left me’ – he literally left the SNP.
“He literally wrote a public statement that said ‘I’m not going to take the whip, I’m not going to rejoin the SNP group’.
“Regardless of your longevity as an MP or your service within the SNP, if you’re elected as an SNP MP, it’s not for you to decide that you stop becoming an SNP MP.
“Your constituents elected you on the party ticket, that’s why you got in. For you to simply say ‘Well I’ll make a decision on when I’ll join the SNP, when I’ll take the whip, when I’m part of the group’ – that has consequences.
“Ultimately that decision was taken by our member conduct committee, that committee is elected by our membership, and ultimately they made the decision they made last night.
READ MORE: SNP accused of 'gutter politics' in Rutherglen as children weaponised
“I was informed about it after that meeting had taken place, and I absolutely stand by that decision. It is absolutely the right thing to do.
“Angus Brendan MacNeil should be held to the same standard I would be held to as an elected politician within the SNP.
“That’s not one where we can pick and choose when we decide to be SNP MPs or MSPs.”
Mr Yousaf also took a swipe at Alex Salmond’s Alba party, saying that if they truly wanted a united Yes movement, they should stop attacking the SNP.
He said around 90% of Alba’s press releases seemed to be aimed at the SNP, and they would be better turning their fire on the opponents of independence, not the principal vehicle for achieving it.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here