By Graeme Roy
One of the benefits of devolution has been the demand for new statistics to better understand the Scottish economy.
Back in late 1999, ministers agreed to publish a quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) series for Scotland to provide the new Parliament with regular data to help track the performance of our economy.
This GDP series has become the benchmark for assessing the health of the Scottish economy, including government targets, ever since. Arguably however, a better measure of economic conditions is gross national income (GNI).
What’s the difference? Whilst GDP measures how much is produced in a country at a given point in time, GNI measures the income earned by a country. By focussing upon income (and crucially who ‘owns’ that income), it can help provide a more complete picture of the economic prosperity of a nation.
In most countries, the difference between GDP and GNI is small.
The value of what a country produces is broadly in line with the income it receives.
But in some cases, the gap can be a bit larger. If, for example, there is a high level of foreign ownership of domestic businesses or natural resources, then whilst production might take place within a country, some of the proceeds – in profits and dividends – end up of flowing to investors living elsewhere.
This can be particularly true for small open economies like Scotland. In Ireland for example, where a high number of multinationals headquarter their European operations, the difference is particularly pronounced. In 2022, Irish GDP was measured at around €500 billion, but its GNI was just over €360bn.
What do we know about Scotland’s recent GNI performance?
Earlier this summer, and as part of its ongoing process of developing economic statistics, the Scottish Government published revised experimental figures for Scottish GNI.
These data show that Scotland’s net national income has continued to grow since the pandemic.
But overall, in 2021, the figures reveal a net outflow of income from Scotland of around £10 billion. As a result, our national income is around 5% less than the value of what we are producing. Whilst Scotland’s GDP in 2021 was measured at £181bn, Scotland’s GNI in that same year was just £170.9bn.
This difference can be explained by two key factors. First, with a successful pension, insurance and asset management sector which serves both the UK and global markets, there is naturally a large ‘profit’ on portfolio returns made by Scottish investment firms that flows to policyholders outside Scotland.
But it also reflects a second trend – the weak growth in (and loss of traditional) Scottish-headquartered companies. This is particularly true in markets, such as oil and gas, whisky and pharmaceuticals. But it is also reflective of a general trend in the centralisation of the UK corporate base in London.
Successful Scottish companies are always going to be attractive takeover targets but structural challenges – including growing the number of high potential firms – means that many of our most successful companies are headquartered outside of Scotland.
External investment has undoubtedly been positive for the Scottish economy. It has brought jobs, supported local supply chains and unlocked innovation and, in turn, further capital inflows.
But the weakening of local corporate ownership, the worldwide growth in multinational operations, and the limited success of growing new businesses at scale, means that a proportion of the overall value generated in the Scottish economy – and crucially the profits made here – leaks out year on year.
With the rise of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and multi-national firms taking on an ever-higher share of global markets, the challenges of developing a robust local corporate base for any small country like Scotland are only likely to increase.
That is why it is important that the work of Scottish Enterprise, and initiatives like those led by Mark Logan to grow the technology business base in Scotland, are adequately supported.
Scotland’s national income, but also the underlying entrepreneurial and innovation environment, depends upon it.
Graeme Roy is professor of economics at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel