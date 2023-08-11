The union is in dispute with 14 train companies over pay and conditions, including Avanti West Coast which runs services from Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central to London Euston.

Previous strikes have seen services to and from Edinburgh cancelled, and very limited services on the Glasgow route.

RMT members will strike on August 26 and September 2 as part of the latest round of action.

The union said it had been "left with little choice but to take further action" having not received an improved offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

ScotRail services will not be affected by the strike, as a deal has been agreed with the nationalised company, though there could be disruption on services to and from Carlisle due to train dispatching being carried out by other train operators at Carlisle station.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

Read More: RMT agrees new pay deal with ScotRail amid ongoing action on cross-border services

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement."

Avanti West Coast is 70% owned by First Group and 30% by Trenitalia, a subsidiary of Italy's state-owned railway.

A statement said: "The RMT union has announced strike action at Avanti West Coast and 13 other train companies on Saturday 26 August and Saturday 2 September. We are looking at how this will impact services and we’ll have more information for you soon.

"In the meantime, to minimise the number of people disrupted, we suspend ticket sales for strike days as soon as they're announced."