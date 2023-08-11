However, it is important to bear in mind the slightly longer-term picture amid the noise around the latest gross domestic product data.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club think-tank, summed up the situation well when he declared “the story of broad flatlining in activity since mid-2022 didn’t change a great deal” on the back of today’s figures.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: In grip of UK misery, Scotland’s detractors need to stop growling

Expectations that the Bank of England will raise UK base rates further appeared to be bolstered by the firmer-than-expected GDP data. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street has already hiked UK base rates from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25%.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Are those hiking UK interest rates 'out of their minds'?

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at stockbroker Charles Stanley, said: “Although the UK economy didn’t exactly smash forecasts of a flat period, it is sufficiently robust enough to give the Bank of England MPC plenty of food for thought at its next meeting to decide interest rates on September 21. Their judgement will be a difficult one with inflation pressures lingering and the UK economy so far largely withstanding the strain of higher rates.”

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

He added: “GDP is a lagging indicator and this could be as good as it gets for a while as some key tailwinds fade... With much of the drag from higher interest rates yet to be felt, there is still a risk the economy could tip into recession in the second half of this year."

While it might be a relief that the second-quarter UK GDP figures were not as bad as feared, there are no grounds for getting carried away.