The Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe claimed three lives this week, with the deaths of mountain guide Dave Fowler, his client Graham Cox and an as yet-unnamed 64-year-old woman.

All three are believed to have fallen in tandem, roped together as they wound their way along what is thought to be the narrowest ridge in the British isles.

Why were they on the ridge?

Aonach Eagach is famed as one of the most challenging hikes hillwalkers can take, and as close to mountain climbing as it is possible to be without scaling a vertical surface. The route involves crossing about six miles of rough terrain and can take up to nine hours to complete, and much of the time those attempting it will be scrambling - a mountaineering term meaning climbers using their hands to help keep their balance.

The high, narrow, exposed ridge runs almost the length of Glen Coe and links two summits - 953m (3,127ft) Meall Dearg and 967m (3,172ft) Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh.

No escape route

Once on the route, climbers have to complete it or turn back as there are no other exits.

Its name means "notched ridge", a refence to its jagged, rocky terrain, and those who attempt it are rewarded for their efforts with excitement and stunning views.

David Whalley, a veteran mountaineer and former RAF mountain rescue team leader known in the climbing community by his nickname "Heavy", wrote on his blog that many climbers have the “day of their lives” on the ridge.

He said: “To me the Aonach Eagach is a mountaineering day. Care must be taken on the ridge and all it takes is a stumble or trip on an exposed ridge and an accident can occur.

“The mountains will never be 100% safe - they are ever changing. Wet weather can make the rock slippery and greasy and as always loose rock is always a threat. Yet so many climb the Aonach Eagach safely and have the day of their life.

Spectacular and uncompromising

Writer and climber Dan Bailey, the editor of UKHillwalking.com, has completed the route. He said: “It is on the boundary of hillwalking and climbing, it is not a difficult climb but it would be a very difficult day for a hillwalker.

"At its most exciting point it breaks into a series of sharp rocky pinnacles making progress at that stage more akin to mountaineering or rock climbing."

"You are using your hands and are climbing up and over those pinnacles. It is a spectacular and uncompromising location."

The ridge is popular with keen and experienced climbers and hundreds traverse Aonach Eagach safely every year.

Graham Cox fell to his death (Image: free)

Death toll

But it has been the site of fatalities, with seven people losing their lives on the ridge since 2014, included a 63-year-old woman in September that year and a 44-year-old man in July 2016.

Last September, the body of Alan Taylor, from Dundee, was found in a gully near the ridge. The 57-year-old had been missing since September 2021.

What do we know about the victims?

Mountain guide Dave Fowler was originally from Llanberis, in Gwynedd, Wales. He moved to Scotland in 2005.

The experienced instructor was a director of West Coast Mountain Guides, which said it was now unable to fulfil bookings ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

Graham Cox, 60, had travelled from Southport in England to traverse the ridge. A spokesman said: “Graham Cox was a much-loved husband, father, son and brother.

“He is remembered by all as the kindest, loveliest man. The family is devastated by his loss and request privacy at this time.”

Dave Fowler was an experienced instructor (Image: free)

Just how dangerous are Scotland’s mountains?

The three deaths have thrown the issue of mountain safety into stark relief. Every year thousands of people venture into the Scottish hills, seeking majestic views and challenging terrain as they indulge their passion for the outdoors. But the stunning scenery can turn deadly with hazards around every corner and weather which can change a pleasant hike into a scramble for survival within hours.

The danger is not to be overestimated. So far, deaths this year include that of an 80-year-old climber who fell from a 3,064-foot mountain at Coire a' Bhasteir on the Isle of Skye and a 32-year-old who died falling from Ben Cruachan, near Dalmally, Two hikers have also died in Glencoe; Kyle Sambrook, who fell in bad weather, and Jaroslaw Ringart, who went missing while walking with a party.

Mr Ringart was found dead on 10 February after a search by more than a dozen members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team. His death was later ruled to have been caused by exposure and hypothermia.

How does this compare to other years?

In 2022 Scottish Mountain Rescue teams were called out 843 times to 636 incidents. These involved 21 deaths, with 11 of them mountaineering accidents.

These included six deaths in the space of two weeks between February and March. In 2021 there were 19 deaths over the year, seven of which occurred in mountaineering incidents.

What could have caused the accident?

David Whalley told the BBC: “The weather is always changing - one minute it is clear and the next the mist is down.

"The big problem is if it all goes wrong there are very few places to get off, so you have to keep going or go back the way you came."

Mr Whalley added: "We mustn't forget we are talking about people and grief going on in (families') lives."

"Mountaineering is wonderful but it is a risky sport and we all live with that when we are out in the mountains."