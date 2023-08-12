The UK economy fared better than expected in the second quarter, expanding by 0.2%, but the EY ITEM Club think-tank declared this does not change the picture of “broad flatlining of activity over the last year”.
The consensus forecast in a poll of economists by Reuters was that the UK economy would have stagnated during the second quarter, with the upside surprise arising from 0.5% month-on-month growth in June.
Expectations that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will raise UK base rates further appeared to be bolstered by the firmer-than-expected gross domestic product data from the Office for National Statistics. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street has already hiked UK base rates from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25%.
Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, said: “The fact that GDP rose in June wasn’t much of a surprise, given the number of working days returned to normal following the extra public holiday in May. However, growth of 0.5% month-on-month was much better than the consensus expectation of 0.2% and more than reversed May’s 0.1% fall in output.
“An apparent working-day boost was particularly noticeable in industry and construction, which both rebounded from falls in output in May to record growth of 1.8% and 1.6% respectively. Services output also increased, helped by particular strength in the information and communication and retail sectors, but the rise here was a more muted 0.2%, with the impact of strikes in the health sector holding back activity.”
He added: “Reassuringly, the economy also grew a bit faster than expected in Q2 as a whole, despite the obstacles presented by the extra public holiday, industrial action in some sectors, rising interest rates and still-high inflation. But growth of 0.2% quarter-on-quarter was modest and left the economy only 0.4% larger than a year earlier and still 0.2% below its pre-pandemic size in Q4 2019. So, the story of broad flatlining in activity since mid-2022 didn’t change a great deal.”
Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at stockbroker Charles Stanley, said: “Although the UK economy didn’t exactly smash forecasts of a flat period, it is sufficiently robust…to give the Bank of England MPC plenty of food for thought at its next meeting to decide interest rates on September 21. Their judgement will be a difficult one, with inflation pressures lingering and the UK economy so far largely withstanding the strain of higher rates.”
He added: “GDP is a lagging indicator and this could be as good as it gets for a while as some key tailwinds fade... With much of the drag from higher interest rates yet to be felt, here is still a risk the economy could tip into recession in the second half of this year."
