The Sunday Times in Scotland has ranked the country's care homes based on official metrics, allowing families to scrutinise standards across the care industry.

Care homes in Falkirk were the highest rated of all Scotland's 32 local authorities.

Auchtermairnie Care Home, in Kennoway near Leven, was among four homes to come close to top marks, and has been named the Sunday Times Care Home of the Year 2023.

The home was rated “very good” for wellbeing and leadership in an inspection several months ago.

St Catherine’s care home, in Lanark; St Ninian’s Care Home in Blairgowrie; and last year's winner Abbeyfield Ballachulish, in Highland, also scored the highest marks.

With four care homes tied on points, the winner was selected according to its most recent inspection reports.

The findings come as part of The Sunday Times’ Care Home League Table, which ranks each provider in Scotland based on the most recent results allocated to them by the Care Inspectorate, the regulator for the care industry.

Each provider is given an overall score calculated from their performance in the categories of well-being, care, staff, setting, leadership and potential risk to patients.

The Care Inspectorate also logs the number of upheld complaints and enforcements at each home in the last three years.

Homes with a high number of complaints and enforcements are relegated down the league table and score were compiled in April 2023.

A Sunday Times Scotland spokesman said: “Our care home league table presents the public with valuable data from which they can make decisions for their loved ones who are in most need of care.

“The aim of the league table is to present data in an easily accessible format that family members can understand.

"It is not intended to be Scotland’s care homes ranked from best to worst.

“These statistics fail to capture the adversity that carers have endured in the recovery from the pandemic as well as the countless hours of hard work they have committed to give people in need of care."

The Care Inspectorate grades care homes on a six-point scale ranging from one which is unsatisfactory, to six which is excellent.

Care Homes are graded across five categories which are support and wellbeing; care and support planning; setting; staff and; leadership.

The Care Inspectorate also assigns a risk factor ranging from low, to medium to high to assess how closely the care home should be monitored.

The Times has converted this risk factor into a numerical value so low risk homes are graded three, medium graded two and high graded one.

The Times has aggregated the grades and risk factors into a single score so readers can see at a glance which are performing well and which performed poorly at the last inspection.

The league also includes a postcode finder so readers can find the best care homes in their area.

The full grades and inspection dates can be obtained from the Care Inspectorate and the grades are taken from the latest Care Inspectorate publication dated 18 July 2023.