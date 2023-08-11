A Scottish local authority is bracing itself for the second largest number of twins on record starting primary school next week.
Schools in Inverclyde will welcome 17 sets of twins entering primary one on Friday, August 18, in an area that’s colloquially become known as “Twinverclyde” due to the high number of twins.
The only other time where more twins started school in the region was in 2015 – when 19 sets of twins started primary one.
On Friday, the majority of the 2023 class gathered at St Patrick’s Primary School, Greenock, for a dress rehearsal ahead of their first day next week.
READ MORE: New initiative to unite care experienced young people through street art
Most of the youngsters were present with 15 of the 17 sets of twins in attendance.
St Patrick’s, together with Ardgowan Primary, is one of the two schools in Inverclyde taking in the most pairs of twins, with three sets each joining their respective primary one classes.
The class of 2023 will take the Inverclyde twin count to 147 sets since 2013, which is an average of 13 sets each year.
Graeme Brooks, depute provost of Inverclyde Council, said: “It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one.
“Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms.
“It’s also a good bit of fun for parents too – and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday.
“We’re lucky to have so many incredible schools here in Inverclyde with every one renewed or extensively refurbished, including St Patrick’s which was rebuilt and opened in 2016, thanks to the council’s unprecedented quarter billion (£250,000,000) investment in our schools estate.
“But schools are nothing without the children, staff and families who make them and it’s great to see some of the next generation coming through here today and I wish them all the very best as they embark on the next stage of their education journey.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here