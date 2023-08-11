Kate Forbes has said she “dodged a bullet” or “something even more explosive” by losing the SNP leadership contest earlier this year.
The former Finance Secretary joked she sometimes felt “most delighted” at the outcome.
Humza Yousaf won the race by 52% to 48% against Ms Forbes on the final count, but has been overshadowed ever since by SNP scandal and infighting.
The early weeks of his premiership were derailed by the arrests of senior SNP figures, including Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, former party chief executive Peter Murrell.
Police are investigating if £660,000 specifically raised for Indyref2 was misspent.
Will the SNP slipping in the polls, Mr Yousaf today admitted the probe was hurting the party on the doorstep.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf admits SNP police probe damaging party on the doorstep
The party has also seen splits over its independence strategy.
At a special conference, Mr Yousaf replaced Ms Sturgeon’s plan to use the general election as a de facto referendum with a watered-down version based on MP numbers which has failed to inspire the membership.
One of the party’s sharpest internal critics, the Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil, was expelled from the SNP on Thursday for indiscipline after choosing not to take the party whip after a suspension and calling the party “clueless” on how to win independence.
With Labour already targeting the seat, Ms Forbes said Mr MacNeil's exit would do the SNP “zero favours” at the general election.
She called for a “renegotiation” of the SNP-Green joint government deal as parts were now defunct, including a partial fishing ban and the doomed deposit return scheme.
Ms Forbes was speaking on the Edinburgh Fringe at For The Many Live with broadcaster Iain Dale and former Labour Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.
She said not entering Bute House had given her more time with her first child Naomi, who was born last August.
Asked if she had “dodged a bullet” by losing the SNP leadership given the problems on Mr Yousaf’s plate since he won, she said: “I’ve certainly, whenever in the last few months, was returning home from toddler group when First Minister's questions on the radio, was most delighted by the way things had worked out.
“So I think that it has been enormously difficult, and I think not just dodged a bullet, but perhaps something even more explosive than that.”
Asked about Mr MacNeil being thrown out of the SNP, the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said she didn't know enough about the specifics of the case to say if it was justified.
But she said: “I think it's always unfortunate when anybody leaves.
“I think it's even more unfortunate when this has happened.
“I do not know the ins and outs sufficiently of what the case was, but I think this result does us zero favours when it comes to the next election in the Western Isles.”
Scottish Labour has made the seat one of its key targets at the elections, selecting the respected former Daily Record political editor Torcuil Crichton as its candidate.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf defends SNP's expulsion of MP Angus MacNeil
Ms Forbes added: “I do not know the case. But I do know in terms of outcome, that it does us no service in the Western Isles, which is going to be quite a challenging seat anyway for reasons that are probably pretty obvious.
"So I don't think it helps in that long term.”
During the leadership contest against Mr Yousaf and third-place finisher Ash Regan, Ms Forbes said it was “highly highly unlikely” that she would try again to be FM if she lost.
She repeated the line in the show, but appeared to leave the door slightly more ajar by adding at the end that that was her position “at the moment”.
Asked if she would “have another go” at the leadership, she said: “Certainly, at the moment, I absolutely stand by what I've said, which is, I have no desire to re-run.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here