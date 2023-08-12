A top Scottish golfing hotel and resort has unveiled new high-end "residential experiences".
The five-star Fairmont at St Andrews resort has opened the doors to two exclusive Manor Homes with luxury renovations and concepts in partnership with interior designer Russell Sage.
The designer has previously partnered with other prestigious properties such as The Savoy, Zetter Townhouse and The Fife Arms on major interior projects.
READ MORE: New chief steers Scottish hotel towards golf history books
The launch comes as Fairmont St Andrews prepares to make golfing history, as the Asian Tour is set to stage an event for the first time in Scotland there between August 24-27.
The Manor Homes offers “residential retreats perfectly tailored for a ‘home from home’ family break, golf weekend, spa getaway, or countryside gathering with friends”.
The resort said: “Guests can now immerse themselves in the opulence and comfort of these remarkable accommodations, as Fairmont St Andrews continues to elevate its offerings for a truly unforgettable stay.”
READ MORE: Russell Sage revamp at Fairmont St Andrews
The first, called Queenask is purposed for "luxury family escapes", with the second, Kingask, designed as a location for “elegant social gatherings”.
Guests of both homes can use hotel restaurants and bars also have a personalised private dining experience prepared by a private chef.
To “curate a tailored made experience, a ‘house caddie’ is assigned exclusively to each home to provide an individual approach to the needs and desires of every guest”, the company said.
READ MORE: Fairmont St Andrews lures back Gleneagles chef
Kai Winkler, general manager, Fairmont St Andrews, said: “The Manor Homes offer an enhanced luxury residential experience complimented by designs and layouts which emanate the feeling of warmth, homely comfort and relaxation in the Home of Golf.
"Both homes embody quintessential modern Scottish luxury and provide a private and cosy escape on the doorstep of the hotel’s vibrant atmosphere.”
Mr Sage said: “I am delighted to contribute to the renovation of the Manor Homes at Fairmont St Andrews.
"The homes reflect the exciting, evolving vision at Fairmont and celebrates the brand’s unique appeal in this historic Scottish location.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here