The five-star Fairmont at St Andrews resort has opened the doors to two exclusive Manor Homes with luxury renovations and concepts in partnership with interior designer Russell Sage.

The designer has previously partnered with other prestigious properties such as The Savoy, Zetter Townhouse and The Fife Arms on major interior projects.

The launch comes as Fairmont St Andrews prepares to make golfing history, as the Asian Tour is set to stage an event for the first time in Scotland there between August 24-27.

A sitting area in Queenask (Image: Fairmont St Andrews)

The Manor Homes offers “residential retreats perfectly tailored for a ‘home from home’ family break, golf weekend, spa getaway, or countryside gathering with friends”.

The resort said: “Guests can now immerse themselves in the opulence and comfort of these remarkable accommodations, as Fairmont St Andrews continues to elevate its offerings for a truly unforgettable stay.”

The first, called Queenask is purposed for "luxury family escapes", with the second, Kingask, designed as a location for “elegant social gatherings”.

Guests of both homes can use hotel restaurants and bars also have a personalised private dining experience prepared by a private chef.

A bedroom in Kingask (Image: Fairmont St Andrews)

To “curate a tailored made experience, a ‘house caddie’ is assigned exclusively to each home to provide an individual approach to the needs and desires of every guest”, the company said.

Kai Winkler, general manager, Fairmont St Andrews, said: “The Manor Homes offer an enhanced luxury residential experience complimented by designs and layouts which emanate the feeling of warmth, homely comfort and relaxation in the Home of Golf.

"Both homes embody quintessential modern Scottish luxury and provide a private and cosy escape on the doorstep of the hotel’s vibrant atmosphere.”

Mr Sage said: “I am delighted to contribute to the renovation of the Manor Homes at Fairmont St Andrews.

"The homes reflect the exciting, evolving vision at Fairmont and celebrates the brand’s unique appeal in this historic Scottish location.”