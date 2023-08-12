easyJet, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest airline, yesterday celebrated carrying more than 60 million passengers to and from Edinburgh Airport.
The airline said yesterday that it had, to mark the occasion, “surprised the Wilson family flying today from Edinburgh to Madrid, with free easyJet return flights”.
It noted that its achievement of the milestone of 60 million passengers followed the announcement of new winter routes from Edinburgh to Rovaniemi, the gateway to Finnish Lapland, and to the coastal city of Hurghada in Egypt.
easyJet noted it had this summer the airline welcomed an additional aircraft to its base at Edinburgh Airport, to serve demand from the Scottish capital this summer.
It flagged its launch of new summer routes from Edinburgh to popular beach and city destinations, including the Greek Island of Santorini, Catania in Sicily and Antalya in Turkey.
The airline is operating its largest-ever flying programme from Scotland this summer.
It is on course to operate 6.3 million seats to and from Scotland, around a million more than summer 2019.
easyJet now offers customers in Edinburgh and the surrounding region with connections to 45 airports across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager said yesterday: “I am delighted to be celebrating flying our 60 millionth passenger at Edinburgh. This is a fantastic milestone for us to reach and clearly shows our continued success and commitment to Scotland since the launch of our first flight 27 years ago between Edinburgh and London Luton.
“Since then, Edinburgh has been a key market for easyJet and our investment in more new routes and additional aircraft allows us to serve passengers with more choice. We remain excited about the future at Edinburgh.”
Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “This milestone illustrates the fantastic offering easyJet has provided and continues to provide to passengers at Edinburgh Airport, demonstrating the strength of our relationship.
“Its commitment to Edinburgh has led to the arrival of many new routes and destinations to Scotland, allowing passengers more choice and new places to visit - whether it’s the flights it launched to Santorini in the summer, or the new route to visit Santa Claus in Rovaniemi this winter.
“We look forward to working with easyJet to deliver even more new routes and destinations in the years to come, providing excellent options for the next 60 million passengers and beyond.”
easyJet serves four Scottish airports, offering 81 routes to 58 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
The airline’s flights to Rovaniemi will launch on December 3 and are set to operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.
easyJet said: “The new route is set to prove popular with Scottish families visiting the famous home of Santa Claus this winter.”
The new flights from Edinburgh to Hurghada will launch on November 6 and are scheduled to operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
