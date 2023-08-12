Hungary-based operator Wizz Air had been expected to launch direct flights between Edinburgh and Tirana this year.

The low-cost carrier was expected to start four flights a week from December 18. The airline told The Herald the launch is being "pushed back".

The delay is expected to be temporary, with Wizz Air having a significant investment in the Albanian capital.

The airline said in a recent trading update that it expects demand for flights to remain strong after it enjoyed a record quarter.

The business increased passenger numbers by 25% 15.3 million in the three months to June 30, compared with 12.2m the previous year.

In the update last week it said there would be an additional plane at Tirana “taking the base to 11 aircraft”.

Wizz Air announced the direct Scottish flights in June along with nine other new routes on its Albanian network.

Evelin Jeckel, Network Officer at Wizz Air, said then: “This strategic decision reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand of our passengers. By continuously growing our product offer, we aim to enhance their travel experience while ensuring seamless connectivity to a wider range of destinations.”

Piervittorio Farabbi, chief operations officer of Tirana Airport said at the time: “Through our committed partnership with Wizz Air, we are poised to open new horizons in tourism, facilitating seamless journeys and unforgettable experiences.”

The airline first launched from Edinburgh Airport in 2019 and operates services linking Edinburgh and Aberdeen to countries in Eastern Europe.

A spokesperson for Wizz Air said: “I can confirm that it (Edinburgh – Tirana) has been pushed back.”

The spokesperson did not say when the new launch date is expected.

Dublin-based Ryanair is also expected to launch an Edinburgh to Tirana service this winter.