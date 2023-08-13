Owen Thompson fears that disinformation, both at home and abroad, has become an existential threat to democracy and has warned disinformation from MPs threatens national security as much as Russia.

In response he's calling on all parties to agree to a 'truth tsar' to fact-check MPs, punish them, and force them to correct the record.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald's Neil Mackay, Mr Thompson said: "There’s responsibility on elected members to say, ‘we’ll absolutely stick to facts’.

"We’ve crossed the Rubicon, we’re now in a place where if there’s no enforcement, things will run riot.

"We need a conversation about this across civil society where we ask: ‘do we want to end up in the place where it looks like we’re heading, or should we do something to stop it?’.

"Currently, there’s no real way to hold MPs to account.

"If we don’t start tackling disinformation, the whole thing is going to run away from us. We should’ve caught this five years ago, but we are where we are. If we at least try to grapple with disinformation now, you hope we can get something in place that prevents the absolute breakdown of democracy.”

