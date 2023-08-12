A Toyota Celica was travelling westbound on the A89 when it collided with the motorcycle, the car leaving the road and ending up on a grass verge.

The 35-year-old woman on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 20-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He was arrested in connection with road traffic offences, and has been released while enquiries are ongoing.

The road was closed for several hours.

Read More: Death toll reaches 6 following sinking of migrant boat in English Channel

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the A89 around the time of the incident, who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact us.

"We are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances of the incident and it’s important we have all the information. I would ask anyone with dash cams to pass on any footage as this could assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4238 of the 11 August 2023.