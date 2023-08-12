A man brandishing a knife made off with hundreds of pounds after an armed robbery in Kilmarnock early on Saturday morning.
Police were called to Meiklewood Road at 7.30am on August 12 after reports of a man threatening staff at a Spar shop in the Onthank housing estate.
There were no reports of injuries but the man is believed to have escaped with a three-figure sum of cash.
The suspect was described as 5ft 11, slim build wearing a light coloured hooded top with the hood up, dark coloured jogging bottoms, dark coloured trainers and carrying a dark coloured rucksack.
Read More: Police Scotland to slash staff in £19m saving drive
Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes said: “This was a frightening experience for those within the shop. Although no one was hurt, they have been left shaken by what happened.
“We know the man came from and made off in the direction of the grassy area near Hareshaw Drive and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has dash cam or private CCTV of that area, to contact us.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue and I would like to reassure the public, everything possible is being done.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here