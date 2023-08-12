Police were called to Meiklewood Road at 7.30am on August 12 after reports of a man threatening staff at a Spar shop in the Onthank housing estate.

There were no reports of injuries but the man is believed to have escaped with a three-figure sum of cash.

The suspect was described as 5ft 11, slim build wearing a light coloured hooded top with the hood up, dark coloured jogging bottoms, dark coloured trainers and carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Read More: Police Scotland to slash staff in £19m saving drive

Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes said: “This was a frightening experience for those within the shop. Although no one was hurt, they have been left shaken by what happened.

“We know the man came from and made off in the direction of the grassy area near Hareshaw Drive and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has dash cam or private CCTV of that area, to contact us.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue and I would like to reassure the public, everything possible is being done.”