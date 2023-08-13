Natalie Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision between her motorcycle and a white Toyota Celica on Friday night.

The car was travelling westbound on the A89 between the villages of Armadale and Westrigg and subsequently left the road and ended up on a grass verge.

The driver, a 20-year-old male, was taken to hospital as a precaution before being arrested in connection with road traffic offences and later released.

A statement from Ms Hawkins' family said: "'The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.'

"Natalie is the epitome of this quote and has left a void in the hearts of her two daughters and anyone who knew her."

The road was closed for several hours in the wake of the incident, and police are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the A89 around the time of the incident, who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact us.

"We are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances of the incident and it’s important we have all the information.

"I would ask anyone with dash cams to pass on any footage as this could assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4238 of the 11 August 2023.