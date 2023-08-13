Liquidators said Edinburgh-based CodeClan had been impacted by Covid-19 and current market conditions' effect on placing people into employment.

Craig Morrison and Scott Milne, from the Edinburgh and Glasgow offices of Quantuma, were appointed as joint provisional liquidators of CodeClan.

The liquidators said: “Unfortunately, current market conditions have hit the turnover, with the business placement side of the business once again suffering."

The liquidators also said: “Established in 2015 with Scottish Government seed funding, CodeClan focused on bridging the critical digital skills gap in Scotland and supporting a new generation of digital talent."

The liquidators are seeking offers for the company’s intellectual property and course materials.

Scottish drinks industry veteran leaves company he founded

Award-winning Scottish distillery Eden Mill has confirmed the departure of its co-founder and managing director following the appointment of a new chief executive.

Ms Morse was also previously chief financial officer of Edinburgh investment firm Inverleith, which took a majority stake in Eden Mill in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum. (Image: Newsquest)

Rennie Donaldson, previously chief operating officer at the Guardbridge-based distiller, has been named chief executive to grow international sales and lead the rebranding of Eden Mill's portfolio of gins and whiskies. He will report to Eden Mill chair Stella Morse, who has held senior executive positions at Scottish & Newcastle, Edrington, and C&C Group.

'Thriving' Scottish country inn for sale

A thriving country inn located in Dumfries and Galloway has been put up for sale, as its owners seek to exit after 10 years in charge.

Owner Laura Burnie said: 'We have been welcomed and supported by an amazing community in our time here at The Clachan.' (Image: Clachan Inn)

The award-winning Clachan Inn, based in the small village of St John’s Town of Dalry, is “extremely popular” among locals and visitors to the area, on account of its fresh food, real ales, and luxury accommodation. It has come on to the market following significant investment in the property over the years, which selling agent Christie & Co says will allow a new owner to “grow an already successful turnkey business”.

Family sells historic Scottish hotel on market at £1.35 million

A hotel and wedding venue that was once part of a historic Borders estate has been sold.

The Philipburn Hotel, which is part of the well-known Best Western Group Signature Collection Brand, has 20 letting bedrooms, bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities, including the 'capacious' Linglie Function Suite. (Image: Graham and Sibbald/Smith and Clough)

Graham + Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith & Clough Business Associates, said the sale of Philipburn Hotel in Selkirk signals the previous owners’ retirement from the trade. The hotel has been sold by Ian and Marie Wells who have owned and operated the hotel for over 16 years, and during that time have "extended and renovated the hotel to a high standard".