The 18-year-old men were both reported to have attended an event in the SWG3 in Glasgow on Saturday.

One collapsed at the huge venue and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died a short time after admission.

The second man was found after taking unwell at Croy railway station in Lanarkshire.

He was taken to the nearby University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie but tragically he could not be revived.

The sold-out event at the Galvanisers Yard part of the complex began at 2pm on Saturday, featuring DJ Ben Hemsley.

After he had finished at 10pm an after-party was held until 3am at the indoor part of the venue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Scottish Sun: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday, August 12, we were called to a report of a man taking unwell in the Constarry Road area of Croy.

“Emergency services attended and an 18-year-old was taken to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Next of kin are aware and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Around 2.20am on Sunday, August 13, we were made aware a man had become unwell at a premises on Eastvale Place, Glasgow.

“An 18-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Next of kin have been informed and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for SWG3 said: “We are devastated at the news and our deepest sympathies are with the families.

"We will continue to assist the police with their inquiries.”