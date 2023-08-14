TORY MSP Murdo Fraser has accused Alba of racism over a leaflet showing Rishi Sunak as a laughing vampire with oil dipping from his fangs.
The pro-independence party has hit back, with Tasmina Ahemd-Sheikh insisting the leaflet was “nothing to do with colour” but was an "interesting" update of a famous SNP poster about Margaret Thatcher.
READ MORE: Second Scottish Tory MSP eyes up move to Westminster
The leaflets are meant to highlight the “bright future” for the North Sea oil and gas industry, and the revenue heading to the Treasury. Under the picture, the text reads, “No wonder he’s laughing, he’s got Scotland’s oil.”
A similar campaign was used by the SNP in the early 80s.
Mr Fraser tweeted an image of the leaflets and said: “This is where Scottish politics is in 2003 [sic], our first Asian heritage Prime Minister being depicted in this way.
“More than a little distasteful @AlbaParty.”
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh replied to the tweet and said: “Well, I was Scotland’s first woman of colour elected to Parliament, but it didn’t stop you trying (and failing) to ridicule me by tweeting old photos.
“Practice what you preach.”
READ MORE: John Curtice: Bute House Agreement not source of SNP's woes
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, who served as the SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire from 2015 to 2017, had previously been in the Tories. Standing for the party in Glasgow Govan for the 1999 Holyrood election.
Mr Fraser hit back at her reply, saying: “Were they doctored to portray you as a monster? Nope, didn’t think so.”
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh responded: “Of course anyone who knows anything about Scottish politics would recognise this as an interesting update of a poster from the highly successful ‘It’s Scotland’s Oil’ campaign – originally devised about Margaret Thatcher.
“Nothing to do with colour, all to do with substance.”
Of course anyone who knows anything about Scottish politics would recognise this as an interesting update of a poster from the highly successful “It’s Scotland’s Oil” campaign - originally devised about Margaret Thatcher. Nothing to do with colour, all to do with substance. pic.twitter.com/0uY5141uk3— Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (@TasminaSheikh) August 13, 2023
Mr Fraser replied: "But weren’t you a Young Conservative then? Before you joined Labour, then the SNP, then Alba? Where next?"
No 10 has said they hope to extract as much oil and gas from the North Sea as possible. At the end of last month, Mr Sunak announced more than 100 new drilling licences, as part of the UK Government's “maxing out” policy.
Launching the leaflet, Alba’s General Secretary Chris McEleny said Scotland had "world-envying reserves at our fingertips."
He added: “With independence we can take control of our own resources and in turn deliver for our people. Linking the constitutional to the socioeconomic has always been the way to bring together a broad coalition of our people to support independence."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel