Confirming his exit was prompted by a looming “challenge” from his fellow MPs, Mr Blackford said: “There were some people that wanted my bum off that front bench.”

They wanted him out for “their own reasons and their own ambitions”, he added.

He also revealed he had discussed the threat with then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who made him the SNP’s business ambassador as a result.

On the day Mr Blackford announced his exit Ms Sturgeon said: “No, it’s not a coup.”

Mr Blackford, who is standing down as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber at the general election, made the admission in an appearance on the Edinburgh Fringe.

The 62-year-old Edinburgh-born financier announced last December that he would not be standing in the annual election for SNP Westminster leader.

He said that after more than five years in the role “now is the right time for fresh leadership”.

It followed a period of upheaval in the group, including a scandal over MP Patrick Grady, who had been briefly suspended for sexually harassing a young male party staffer.

There was also discontent about a lack of progress on independence.

A fortnight before Mr Blackford’s announcement, it was reported that Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, was part of an effort to oust the MPs' leader, which Mr Flynn denied.

“I can confirm I have no intention of standing,” he said, before going on to stand against Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss in the leadership race.

After he was confirmed as Westminster leader, Mr Flynn also denied plotting to get the job, telling BBC Radio Scotland "of course not” when asked.

“I think what we've seen over the course of recent days and recent weeks is that some folk have been watching a little bit too much House of Cards [the political TV drama].'

“There's been some very uninformed opinion in the public domain.”

However speaking to broadcaster Iain Dale and former Labour Home Secretary Jacqui Smith at For The Many Live on Sunday, Mr Blackford gave a different version of events.

He said the SNP group leadership, Westminster duties, the long commute and representing the UK’s biggest constituency meant he “didn’t have a life” for many years.

But his departure was also linked to people plotting to replace him and he had discussed the situation with Ms Sturgeon, leading to him being made SNP's business ambassador.

Without naming Mr Flynn, he said: “I think it's fair to say - how can I put it - that perhaps there were some people that wanted my bum off that front bench.

“I knew that there was going to be a challenge that was coming my way. I knew that there was a small group of people that for whatever reason wanted to see a change.

“I discussed it with Nicola, and I said to Nicola, Look, my passion is to work with you, to work with the government on economic policy, to work with the business community.

“I didn't even finish the [sentence], she said, Yup, I’ll appoint you as my business ambassador.

“I said, fine, now’s the time then. I’m going to take this decision myself, that I'm going to move on, and I'll take this position that you're offering, which Humza has reappointed me at.

“I think if I’d put myself forward for election in December - because in the SNP Westminster group you have to put yourself forward every year - and I think if I’d stood in that election I would have won, albeit that there would have been some opposition to me.

“I'm happy to leave others now to steer the ship through the next period.”

Put to him that what happened was regarded by senior people in the SNP as a “coup”, Mr Blackford said: “Yeah.”

Reminded he did his best not to describe it as a coup at the time, Mr Blackford said: “I’m a loyalist in that sense.

"But I think, for whatever reason, there was a number of people that would rather have seen me off the front bench.”

Asked why he thought that was, Mr Blackford said: “I think people have their own reasons and their own ambitions and it's probably best just to leave it at that.”

Asked how often Mr Flynn spoke to him and sought his advice, Mr Blackford said: “I would be there to support Stephen or anyone else and I have given him advice.

“One thing I would say is obviously I've been given the freedom to do the work that I've been doing and I'm grateful for that, and whether it’s Stephen or anybody else in the Westminster group if they wanted my advice, and certainly I am a supporter and I would say an adviser of the First Minister.

“Nothing is more important than doing that, particularly in a period in the run up to the election and beyond.”

Mr Blackford's departure and Mr Flynn defeating her ally Ms Thewliss were seen as a signs of Ms Sturgeon's grip on the party weakening. She resigned three months later.

The SNP has been asked for comment.