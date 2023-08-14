The Lib Dems, who obtained the details through Freedom of Information legislation, pointed out that the total outlay was more than double what the government spent on the 2011 survey.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed that the total spend to 31 March 2023 was £135m, with roughly another £5m expected to be spent over the next two financial years.

Scottish ministers decided in July 2020 to delay the census by a year, taking it out of sync with the exercise in England and Wales.

That decision to postpone has been blamed for low returns.

Despite extending the deadline by a month, only 89% of homes in Scotland returned the survey.

Below the Scottish Government target of 90% and much lower than the 97% overall return rate report in England and Wales.

Officials have previously said that robust data can still be produced from the census.

The deadline extension added around £6m to the initial costs.

Last year, the public spending watchdog, Audit Scotland, called on NRS to establish why Scotland’s initial return rate was lower than other parts of the UK.

That report is expected before the end of the year.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the “botched” census would impact the delivery of government services over the coming years.

“Ministers made significant changes including moving the census online and getting out of sync with data collection elsewhere in the UK. Then they refused to learn any lessons out of nationalistic belligerence.

“Now we are seeing the exorbitant price tag, it just hammers home to the public once again that the SNP cannot be trusted to deliver a project on time.

“What’s even worse is that botching the census will now have a knock-on effect on the delivery of government services for the next decade.

"The Cabinet Secretary in charge needs to set out what kind of review of the census process will be done and how the government will ensure that these errors are not repeated.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Stewart added: “The SNP’s running of Scotland’s census descended into utter chaos and now taxpayers are having to foot an astonishing bill as a result of the nationalists’ gross mismanagement.

“SNP ministers typically decided they knew best and failed to run the census in sync with the rest of the United Kingdom. That led to a poorer return rate across the board – despite numerous extensions – and a bill that has ultimately spiralled out of control.

“This SNP government have been famed for their disastrous handling of public projects during their 16 years in office and the botched census is another prime example.

"Their arrogant decision to do things differently has not only left taxpayers with a bill for over £140 million but will also impact on how future policy decisions are made too. Ministers must urgently explain what lessons – if any – they have learned from this debacle.”

An NRS spokeswoman said: “No other survey provides the range of information that the census does.

“Estimates from censuses elsewhere have shown that every £1 spent on census returns around £5 in economic benefit.

“Whilst much of the costs of the census are focused on key delivery years, most long-term benefits are felt throughout the extended programme life cycle, after the collection phases.

“NRS has continued to ensure we only spend what we need to deliver a census and its associated benefits. Where efficiencies can be made they have been to ensure we maintain value for public money.

“An evaluation of Scotland’s census 2022, with a focus on lessons learned for any future census and other complex programmes, will be prepared for ministers and provided to parliament by the end of 2024.”

She continued: “89% of responses were received via the online platform and 11% via paper form.

“This split is the same as that seen in the 2021 England and Wales Census.”