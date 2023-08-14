Janitors, cleaners, caterers, classroom assistants and administrative staff have all been balloted on industrial action after rejecting a pay deal from umbrella body COSLSA.

Union Unison have warned that sustained industrial action" hitting schools could last for weeks, cancelling lessons and extra-curricular activities for thousands of pupils.

The union wants members to get a 12% rise pay rise, and has already rejected an offer of 5%

The Unison ballot opened at the beginning of the month and runs until August 25 for its members who work in schools and nurseries attached to primaries across Scotland's 32 local authorities after it rejected an offer of 5% from Cosla.

Lilian Macer, the new Scottish Secretary of Unison said: "My priority and focus of the last two weeks has been engaging with those branches to make sure we get the highest turnout. Membership participation in the ballot process."

“And our members are telling us that they are angry that the Scottish Government is not recognising and rewarding the contribution they make and they are angry enough to take action.”