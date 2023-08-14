Hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings has announced the reopening of its revamped dog-friendly restaurant.
The company said Outboard, beside the group’s Scotts Bar & Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina, is unveiling "a host of new additions to its offering", at its site in the shadow of the Three Bridges, in South Queensferry.
Outboard has also obtained a new drinks licence, allowing it to serve cocktails, curated wine selections and beer options throughout the summer.
READ MORE: Scottish hospitality group appoints new chef
Andressa Garcia, general manager at Scotts South Queensferry, said: “We’re very excited to once again welcome guests to our much-loved Outboard by Scotts venue at Port Edgar Marina.
“Our team has put in tremendous effort to bring a diverse selection of new amenities, including a selection of beverages that perfectly complement our exceptional dining experience.
“Alongside a fantastic menu and drinks offering for customers there will be plenty of choice for four-legged friends visiting Outboard too, and we are excited to offer a range of amenities to make their experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.”
Outboard is providing a range for dogs, including biscuits, sausages and sweet treats including Jude’s ice cream for dogs.
The team behind Buzzworks also has House, Lido, Vic’s & The Vine, The Duke, Thirty Knots, The Bridge Inn, The Fox, and Herringbone.
Fife store of collapsed Scottish retail chain to shut this month
Administrators for Wilkies, the failed Sottish retail chain, have declared the company’s store in Kirkcaldy will close down before the end of August.
All stock at the store will now be heavily discounted in an “everything must go” sale, joint administrators Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of Interpath Advisory said this morning.
