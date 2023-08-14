Speaking to reporters during a visit to Leith, the leader of the opposition said anyone trying to find division would have a “long, long search”.

The benefit cap, introduced by George Osborne, means that households claiming child tax credit or universal credit are unable to claim for a third or subsequent child.

There is an exemption where the child is the result of “non-consensual conception.”

However, the only way this can be claimed is for the mother to disclose their rape to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Last month, Sir Keir said an incoming Labour government would keep the policy.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he and colleagues in Scotland disagreed, and that they would “press” colleagues in Westminster to drop it.

Labour also shifted policy on gender recognition reform, insisting there needed to be some form of medical process when it comes to obtaining a gender recognition certificate.

Last Christmas, Mr Sarwar whipped his MSPs to back the Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which scrapped the need for a trans person to have a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

And following the UK party's change of position, the party's Scottish social justice spokesman said it continued to support the "de-medicalisation" of the process.

Speaking during a visit to Edinburgh on Monday, the Labour leader tried to play down any claims of a split.

“Anas and I have got a very, very strong working relationship,” he said.

“So anybody who’s trying to find division is going to have a very, very long search.

“We obviously talk about these issues a great deal.”

Sir Keir went on to say his party, if it were to win the keys to Downing Street at the next election, would implement an “anti-poverty strategy” that would not “simply be a question of welfare benefits”.

“I want to grow our economy and give everybody, including in Scotland and elsewhere, the opportunity to be part of that growing economy,” he said.

Sir Keir also responded to comments from First Minister Humza Yousaf at an Edinburgh Festival Fringe show that a minority Labour government would be “the best outcome for Scotland”.

The Labour leader said: “I want a majority Labour government so that we can fix and rebuild our country and take our country forward, so that’s what I’m aiming for.

“I’m not going to do a deal with the SNP, and among the reasons for that is the appalling record they’ve got in Government.

“So my ambition is to actually drive Britain forward to that better future that I’m absolutely convinced that we can achieve.”

Katy Loudon, the SNP’s candidate in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, branded the claims "ludicrous."

She said: “It only takes seconds to find the glaringly obvious divisions between Starmer, and his Scottish branch office. It is ludicrous to suggest otherwise.

“Some Scottish Labour figures have come out in strong opposition to Starmer’s pro-austerity and pro-two child cap policies, but their appeals have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears, proving that Anas Sarwar holds no real influence.

“And strong words from senior Scottish Labour figures mean nothing while their MPs and candidates gleefully sign up to voting through Starmer’s Tory-replica agenda in the House of Commons.

“The views of the branch office are clearly secondary to Keir Starmer’s desire to prop up the Tories’ punishing welfare agenda and damaging Brexit."