Since opening two years ago in the city's West End, Brawsome Bagels has become known for its daring creations, including a controversial pickle cheesecake which was trialled earlier this year.

Brawsome Bagels (Image: Supplied)

READ MORE: Statue will honour Italian-Glaswegian cafe owner at new restaurant and champagne bar

The new Rainbow Bagel will now be a permanent feature on their menu with owner Ian Brooke hoping that sales will allow them to 'do something good' for the LGBT community while celebrating pride all year round.

He said: “I didn’t get involved in pride this year and I regret that.

"This goes further than just donating cash to charity, it helps us promote inclusivity, visibility and community.

"Everyone is welcome here at Brawsome Bagels."

READ MORE: Dog-friendly Scottish restaurant reopens with canine menu

The Rainbow Bagel is made by combining a selection of vibrant doughs to form one 'glorious swirl of colour'.

Customers at the Partick shop will now be able to purchase either an unfilled bagel priced at £2 or filled with a 'funfetti rainbow schmear' for £3.50 with 50p from every sale donated to LGBT Youth Scotland.

Ian, who grew up eating fresh bagels from Jewish bakeries in his hometown of Manchester, said: "I think the rainbow bagels are just really good fun.

“They are perfect for breakfast, lunch or as a snack.

"You can fill them hot or cold, savoury or sweet, there's so much you can do with them."

Brawsome Bagels is located at 292 Dumbarton Road in Glasgow.

Find the LGBT Youth Scotland website here.