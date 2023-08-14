Police have launched an appeal for information following an incident of indecent exposure in a Scots park.
The incident took place in Rex Park, Dunfermline, around 10.45pm on Thursday, August 10.
Officers received a report of a man acting in a suspicious manner in the park before walking towards Shields Road.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
The man is described as around 40-years-old, 5ft 9 and slim build, with dark hair. He was wearing a shiny grey bomber jacket and black trousers.
Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse said: “This was an upsetting incident for those involved and it’s important we trace the person responsible.
“I would like to reassure the public that it appears to be an isolated incident however anyone who has information or witnessed what happened is urged to contact police.
“You can do this by calling Police Scotland on 101 and quoting reference number 0847 of 11 August. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
